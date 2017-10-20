Dr. Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and TV show host, likes the idea of Amazon getting into the prescription drug distribution business.

Amazon amzn already has a massive delivery logistics infrastructure in place, and its entry into this market could bring needed transparency into drug pricing, Oz told The Street in an interview on Thursday.

“Amazon has gone into a lot of sectors that aren’t as efficient as they could be and forced efficiency,” Oz told the financial news site. “The big part is there needs to be transparency—everyone needs to know what the drugs cost. I’m a heart surgeon and when I prescribe something I have no idea what the drug prices would be.”

Physicians, according to Oz, would like an app that lets them quickly call up a patient’s insurance carrier, look at drug options, and find a lower cost choice when needed. “Here’s a pill you take once a day for $100 and another you could take twice a day for $5,” Oz explained.

Earlier this month, CNBC reported that the retail and tech giant is weighing a plan to enter this business, which is estimated to be worth nearly $560 billion a year. Amazon did not comment on that report.

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos as an online bookseller in 1994, has indeed branched out: It now sells pretty much anything from toys to streaming video to appliances to IT services via its Amazon Web Services arm.