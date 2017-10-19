Pokémon Go Has a Treat For Halloween

Niantic has something special in store for Pokémon Go fans this Halloween.

TechCrunch reports that the company is adding the first Generation 3 Pokémon to the game starting tomorrow.

The next generation of Pokémon will include over 100 new characters, which will gradually start to show up. The Halloween additions will be more of the ghost-type variety (although Sableye and Banette are also expected to make an appearance) and will come this week. More characters will start showing up on streets near you in December.

In addition to new Pokémon, the Halloween event will also add a Mimikyu-themed hat for your avatar as well as double candy for all catches, hatches, and transfers. Buddy Pokémon will also find candy twice as fast.