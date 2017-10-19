New York City is So Expensive Now That Bagels Cost $1,000

How much would you pay for a bagel? Is it $1,000? Probably not.

Still, if your rent check is burning a hole in your pocket, you can head on down to The Westin New York at Times Square for breakfast and they’ll happily take it off your hands. For a limited time only (November 1 to December 15) you can get a classy twist on a childhood favorite: a locally-sourced bagel topped with white truffle cream cheese and goji berry-infused Riesling jelly topped off with golden leaf flakes.

Setting aside the question of whether this would actually taste good, it is definitely for a good cause. All proceeds will go to the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, New York City’s largest emergency food program.

This pricey treat has re-appeared several times at The Westin since it was first introduced in 2007. When it debuted, chef and creator Frank Tujague said he took inspiration from the city, explaining, “I wanted to create something that speaks to New York, and is also a reflection of my culinary passion for seasonality and fine ingredients.”

Speak to New York it certainly does. This city knows its food gimmicks: from $25,000 desserts to the infamous cronut and, more recently, the $55 cup of coffee, New York City has proven its ability to draw people from far and wide to pay up or stand in line.

By one 2014 estimate, a New Yorker could eat a bagel with cream cheese every day for a year for less than the price of this one extravagant breakfast. But come on, it’s for a good cause.