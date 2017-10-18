These are 2017's Biggest Holiday Toy Trends

The Toy Insider recently released its 2017 Holiday Gift guide, highlighting the toys that are expected to be at the top of every kid’s wish list this year and the trends parents should be on the lookout for.

Top trends this year include toys that were popular in the 80s and 90s, including the Super NES Classic, Teddy Ruxpin, and Tickle Me Elmo.

Mini toys are also expected to be popular this year, specifically tiny pocket-died toys that are often packaged in blind bags, so opening them in a surprise. Popular toys in this category include Hatchmials CollEGGtibles, L.O.L Surprise Tots, Hopkins Cutie Cars, and Fingerlings.

Another popular trend this year: squishy kids. Kids are once again interested in squishy collectibles and slime. Popular toys include Make Your Own Unicorn SlimyGloop, Nickelodeon Slime, and Smooshy Mushy.

And kids are excited about fitness toys as well that are fun, but also help them get a bit of a workout. Popular toys this year are expected to be SoundMoovs, Avengers 12V 4×4, and Thank & Learn Smart Cycle.

You can see Toy Insider’s full list of recommended toys in its Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.