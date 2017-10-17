Pizza Hut Warns Customers That Hackers May Have Accessed Their Data

Photograph by Patrick T. Fallon — Bloomberg/Getty Images

The company's website and app were breached.

By Chris Morris
9:42 AM ET
October 17, 2017

If you kicked October off with a Pizza Hut pizza, you might want to keep a close eye on your credit report – and credit card statement.

The chain has emailed some patrons alerting them their personal information might have been compromised after hackers gained access to its website and app.

Roughly 60,000 customers are thought to have been impacted by the “third party security intrusion.” Emails to customers said the hack occurred over a 28-hour period from the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2.

Among the data that might have been compromised are customer names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses, and payment card information, such as account numbers, expiration dates and Card Verification Value numbers.

Pizza Hut is offering affected customers a free credit monitoring service for a year with Kroll Information Assurance LLC, but that didn’t go far enough to assuage some customers, who were upset about the two-week delay in notification.

Pizza Hut is just the latest in a growing list of restaurants that have experienced data breaches this year. Others include Arby’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Shoney’s.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE