Pizza Hut Warns Customers That Hackers May Have Accessed Their Data

If you kicked October off with a Pizza Hut pizza, you might want to keep a close eye on your credit report – and credit card statement.

The chain has emailed some patrons alerting them their personal information might have been compromised after hackers gained access to its website and app.

Roughly 60,000 customers are thought to have been impacted by the “third party security intrusion.” Emails to customers said the hack occurred over a 28-hour period from the morning of Oct. 1 to midday Oct. 2.

Among the data that might have been compromised are customer names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses, and payment card information, such as account numbers, expiration dates and Card Verification Value numbers.

Pizza Hut is offering affected customers a free credit monitoring service for a year with Kroll Information Assurance LLC, but that didn’t go far enough to assuage some customers, who were upset about the two-week delay in notification.

so @pizzahut sent an email today about a breach that occurred 2 weeks ago. their delay resulted in my bank acct being drained thx to fraud. — ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ. (@runawaywithit) October 14, 2017

@pizzahut great security there & thanks for the delay in notifying us after thieves already charged our accts. Keep up the excellent work — Michael Richardson (@marichardsonjr) October 14, 2017

Pizza Hut is just the latest in a growing list of restaurants that have experienced data breaches this year. Others include Arby’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Shoney’s.