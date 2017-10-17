Netflix nflx users sure love revivals of broadcast TV shows.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House were voraciously consumed by users upon their release, giving birth to a new term: “Binge racer.” That’s a Netflix term for someone who watches the entire run of new shows within 24 hours.

As it turns out, 8.4 million subscribers do just that, the company announced. One customer has actually binge raced through 36 series this year. And over the last four years, the number of people doing this has grown more than 20-fold.

To provide a little transparency into its users, Netflix has revealed which shows were among the most binge-raced by viewers. And while Gilmore Girls and Fuller House led the pack, others in the top five included The Ranch (an Ashton Kutcher sitcom), Marvel’s The Defenders, and manga series The Seven Deadly Sins.

Rounding out the top 10 were Santa Clarita Diet, Trailer Park Boys, F is for Family, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.

Canada’s the top binge racer, though here in the U.S., the people of West Virginia lead the pack.

“There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story – whether it’s the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show,” said Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix in a statement. “Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there’s nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing.”