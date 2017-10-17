Good morning.

My Friday post—which argued Facebook is a media company, despite its protestations otherwise, and needs to accept the responsibilities that go along with that—provoked dozens of responses from CEO Daily readers. Only one of them was favorable to Facebook’s position. In the interest of fairness, let me start this feedback post with the one defender, who is a financier whose analytical responsibilities I respect. He wrote:

FB is an information pipeline, a delivery vehicle in the marketplace of ideas. Is it not up to the consumers of Information to either diligence its veracity themselves, or otherwise turn to professionally curated sources like Time Inc. for confirmation? Why is it necessary or desirable to expect or impose editorial responsibility to the pipeline? Isn’t that like asking the road to maintain itself?

Reasonable, perhaps, but not my view—which is that the Facebook algorithms act as editor, choosing the news you see. Most of those who wrote in agreed. A sampling of the responses:

There’s a responsibility that should attach, at least at some level to the distributor of “facts.” Yet, somehow, Facebook has managed to establish itself as a “fact” distributor, collecting massive revenues, without any of the associated responsibility/liability.”—BW

I think this story is one of the most important of the decade. I say this because this is the first time in human history that two billion have been connected across boundaries in a direct way. The upside and downside is as great as when the railways took over from canals.—DS

This is a very big issue that does not get enough attention. It is why the journalism you and I care about is dying…. It all goes back to the exemption from liability established (in Section 230 of the 1996 Telecommunications Act.)—DB

It seems to me a series of common sense regulations are in order. First, know your customer (same as financial services.) Second, if someone is publishing demonstrably false advertisements on a large scale…further ads from that entity should not be accepted. Third, foreign governments are not protected by the first amendment.—PE

If CEO Daily readers are any guide, Facebook is losing this argument.

