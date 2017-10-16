Bombardier Could Sell Off Some of Its Lines to Cope With Massive New U.S. Tariffs

The Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier is reportedly considering selling off some of its operations and taking on fresh investment.

Bombardier bdraf is having a tough time at the moment, thanks to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s preliminary decision to hit it with tariffs of 219% after rival Boeing ba complained Bombardier was dumping its planes in the American market. The U.S. International Trade Administration then slapped an extra tariff on top of that, taking the total to 300%.

Delta Air Lines dal , whose $5 billion purchase of 75 Bombardier CSeries jets kicked off the fuss, has refused to pay the tariff. That means the sale is in doubt, and—with the CSeries line having already come in two years late and $2 billion over budget—Bombardier needs cash.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is now looking at raising funds by selling off lines such as its Q400 turboprop and CRJ regional jet. The report comes just a couple weeks after the firm inked its largest-yet Q400 order—India’s SpiceJet will take 50 of the aircraft for up to $1.7 billion.

The report also suggested that Bombardier might be open to a new partnership with another aerospace company.

The company told Fortune that is does not comment on market rumors or speculation, as a matter of policy.