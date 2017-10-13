Qualcomm Files Lawsuits in China to Ban Apple iPhones

Their fight heats up.
Qualcomm filed lawsuits in China, seeking to halt the manufacture and sale of Apple’s iPhones in the country, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Qualcomm filed the suits in a Beijing intellectual property court, claiming patent infringement and is seeking injunctive relief, Bloomberg said, citing a Qualcomm spokeswoman.
Apple’s shares aapl were up marginally, while Qualcomm shares qcom were little changed in afternoon trading.
Apple is waging a global legal battle on Qualcomm’s long-held practice of charging a percentage of the total price of iPhones and other Apple devices as a licensing fee for its patents.
Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.