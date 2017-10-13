These New 'Avocado Lights' Have Way Less Fat Than Regular Avocados

Health-conscious millennials are guaranteed to be excited by the news that a Spanish producer has began selling a “light” range of avocados — which it claims contain 30% less fat than the typical avocados found at the grocery store.

The Avocado Light, made by Eurobanan’s Isla Bonita brand, is described as having a “mild flavor” and a “juicier and lighter pulp,” making it ideal for smoothies, cold soups and cocktails.

“So now, avocado can also be drunk. It is time to rediscover this fruit and experience the many alternatives it offers throughout the day,” Ramón Rey, director of the International and Marketing area of Isla Bonita, told fresh produce news site Fresh Plaza.

¡Llega el Aguacate Light! Disfruta del aguacate 100% natural con 30% menos de grasa #naturalmentelight #aguacatelight ¡Pásate al light! pic.twitter.com/mmPohudtFr — Isla Bonita (@Isla__Bonita) October 4, 2017

In order to find the ‘light’ avocados, Isla Bonita analyzed 32 varieties of the fruit in six different countries. Only a few passed the test, Fresh Plaza reports. The Light Avocados are grown in tropical areas in Central and South America, close to Ecuador.

The Avocado Light will be available “almost all year round,” according to Fresh Plaza, in stores and retail chains across Spain, including El Corte Inglés. There’s no news yet about whether the avocados will be making their way to the U.S.