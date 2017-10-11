There’s a new Amazon Kindle coming.

The retail giant unveiled its revamped Kindle Oasis on Wednesday that’s cheaper than the previous version, is waterproof, and has a bigger display.

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s most expensive and feature-packed e-reader for reading digital books.

Whereas the previous version of the Kindle Oasis cost $290 and had 4GB of storage, the newer version will cost $250 and have 8 GB of storage. For people who want a lot more space to store their digital books, they can get the 32 GB model for $280.

Additionally, Amazon amzn is selling a version of the Kindle Oasis with cellular connectivity for $350, or $10 cheaper than the previous equivalent model. There is no additional monthly fee for limited data access.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The new Kindle also comes with the online audiobook service Audible, which Amazon bought in 2008 for $300 million. Amazon said that by integrating Audible into the new Kindle, people would be able to “switch easily between reading and listening without changing devices.”

A spokesperson said that if customers don’t have a monthly subscription to Audible, they can buy books individually through the service.

People can pre-order the new Kindles online now, and the devices will ship on Oct. 31.

Other Kindle existing variants include the standard Kindle ($80), the Kindle Paperwhite ($120), and the Kindle Voyage ($200).

Update: 6:33 AM PST with spokesperson’s comments on Audible.