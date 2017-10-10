This holiday season Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing joy and sparkle to JCPenney.

The Golden Globe award winner and star of ABC’s Black-ish designed a capsule collection for the department store that includes women’s apparel, accessories, and home decor items.

Courtesy of JCPenney

The retailer says Ross’s personal style and love of fashion made her an ideal partner for JCPenney. She worked as a model in her early career and was a contributing fashion editor to Mirabella and New York magazines.

“It’s been my lifelong dream to design a line of clothing to utilize my love of style and clothes and to create a collection accessible to everyone that empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit,” she said.

Courtesy of JCPenney

The apparel items will be offered in sizes small to 3X, with prices ranging from $29 to $74. And the collection’s accessories — a selection of handbags, totes, and scarves — range from $19 to $24.

“JCPenney was a wonderful partner for me as I designed this affordable collection because I truly believe that looking good does not have to cost a lot,” Ross said.

Courtesy of JCPenney

This announcement comes as JCPenney heads into what analysts expect to be a strong holiday season after a sluggish start to the year.

The collection will be available in stores and online beginning November 12.