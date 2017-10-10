Snapchat’s latest feature aims to give users more information about the photos and videos shared on the messaging service, while also opening up new marketing avenues for Snapchat and its partners.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled Context Cards, a new feature that lets users swipe up on individual snaps to see an interactive pop-up display with additional context related to messages that are tagged with Snapchat’s Geofilters or those that are shared in a public “Our Story” feed. Depending on each snap’s tagged location, its Context Card could include anything from general information about a venue (like a restaurant or hotel) to user reviews, directions, and additional Snapchat posts from that same location.

What’s more, Snapchat’s Context Cards also pull from additional information from various partners like Foursquare, restaurant reservations services OpenTable and Resy, and ride-sharing startups Uber and Lyft. Parent company Snap said on Tuesday that its list of partners for the new feature will grow in the future, as the company has an active interest in expanding the number of actions its users are able to perform from within the messaging service, from booking a restaurant reservation with OpenTable to hailing an Uber driver to take you to the restaurant.

“With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye,” the company said on Tuesday.

Snapchat has worked hard to add new features that can attract new users and keep people engaged with the app for longer periods of time. The company continues to face issues of slowing user growth, and the company’s attempts to innovate are often sapped by the fact that larger rivals Facebook and Instagram have found success copying Snapchat’s new features for their own services. Context Cards offers Snapchat the potential benefit of giving users more reasons to keep using the app while also presenting the company with more revenue options down the line, with the potential to make money from its partnerships as well as venues looking to market themselves on the service.