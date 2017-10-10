Getting through an airport security check can be stressful, to say the least. But now one airport is cooking up a way to address that—with fish.

The Dubai International Airport has developed a new virtual aquarium tunnel to make the security check process far more appealing. According to The National, a local news outlet, Dubai Airport visitors will walk through the tunnel and see fish swimming around. Meanwhile, 80 cameras built into the tunnel will snap photos of them and scan their faces. At the end of the tunnel, visitors will either be allowed to move on or asked to stop for further screening, the report said.

While placing visitors in an aquarium with fish swimming around is part aesthetic, it’s also functional.

“The fish is a sort of entertainment and something new for the traveler but, at the end of the day, it attracts the vision of the travelers to different corners in the tunnel for the cameras to capture his/her face print,” Major Gen Obaid Al Hameeri, deputy director general of Dubai residency and foreign affairs, told The National.

According to the report, which was earlier obtained by ZDNet, the Dubai Airport worked for more than a year-and-a-half on different security technologies that make travel both easier and safer. The airport has also brought on new explosives detectors that can identify a broader range of materials, according to The National.

The Dubai International Airport plans to install its first aquatic tunnel by the end of the summer 2018. It plans to bring the tunnels to all of its tunnels by 2020.