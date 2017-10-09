There’s been a great disturbance in the halftime show—or at least there will be. At the midpoint of this week’s Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Disney’s Lucasfilm will not only release a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the company says it will also make tickets to the much anticipated film available for pre-order. In the words of C-3P0, “Thank the maker!”

Premiering Dec. 15 in the United States, (and on Dec. 14 in the United Kingdom), the eighth film in Star Wars’ Skywalker saga has fans on edge, and Disney knows it. In an expert move of corporate synergy, ABC, which is owned by Disney along with ESPN, ran a brief trailer of the trailer on Sunday’s Good Morning America show, stoking up lightsabers and warming up wallets.

During halftime of ESPN’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, the new Star Wars trailer will make its debut, getting fans more excited than an Ewok with a plate full of stormtrooper steaks. (You know they ate the remains of the Empire’s army, right?)

Anticipating this excitement, some theaters have jumped the whistle, offering tickets before the game even began. For example, Showcase Cinemas mobile app made tickets available before noon on Monday, reports CNET. Showcase has since suspended its ticket sales.

Fandango is also reporting on its website that tickets will go on sale on Monday, a sign that Star Wars fans won’t be limited to any one ticket agency when pre-ordering their passes.

As for when the tickets will actually be released in earnest is anyone’s guess—especially football fans. But with the football game scheduled for an 8:30 p.m kickoff, the Force could be with fans as early as 10 p.m.

But that’s all we know prior to game time. To get the most up-to-date information, ESPN and Disney literally want people to stay tuned.