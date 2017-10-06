Airbnb wants to make it easier to find a workspace on the road.

Airbnb reportedly plans to team with shared workspace company WeWork to allow business travelers using Airbnb for housing to also use WeWork to book a desk, conference room, or other office amenities nearby, according to Bloomberg. Airbnb and WeWork confirmed their partnership, Bloomberg reports, but the companies have not yet offered specific details about the program.

However, Bloomberg cited anonymous sources who said that Airbnb and WeWork had started testing the program this week in six cities: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., London, and Sydney.

Fortune reached out to Airbnb for comment and we will update this article with any response.

Teaming up with WeWork would be Airbnb’s latest move to lure more young business travelers from hotel chains. In April, the startup said more than 250,000 companies around the world had used Airbnb to book business travel for their employees. Airbnb offers a “Business Travel Ready” search tool that filters housing listings by properties that are suitable for business travelers, and the startup even noted earlier this week that its service has seen a surge in business travel in the Asia-Pacific region in particular, helped by companies like Hyundai offering employees the ability to use Airbnb for business travel.