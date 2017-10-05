Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 5

LIFE SCIENCES $$$

RACING TO A CANCER CURE: 3T Biosciences, a secretive T-cell therapy startup, raised $12 million in seed funding, according to CNBC. Billionaires Peter Thiel and Sean Parker led the round. Parker, in particular, has become actively involved in the immunotherapy space. Last year, he poured $250 million into The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, a consortium of more than 300 scientists tasked with advancing immunotherapy research. Two weeks ago, the group announced that it will sponsor its first clinical trial, a treatment for late-stage pancreatic cancer.

There’s been plenty of activity in the cancer immunotherapy space recently. In August, Gilead Sciences bought Kite Pharma, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based developer of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, for $11.9 billion. Just today, Immatics, an immunotherapy startup out of Germany, raised $58 million in funding (see below).

The cancer immunotherapy market is projected to reach $111.23 billion by 2021, so it’s worth paying attention to the space as more startups emerge and as capital continues to flow in.

THE FACEBOOK OF CRYPTOCURRENCY: For those of you interested in learning more about the real-life applications of cryptocurrency, here’s an interesting (and in-depth) story about a nascent social network called Steem. The company wrote a whitepaper arguing that user-generated content on social media sites, such as Facebook, has created billions of dollars of value for the company’s shareholders, while the content creators have received nothing. Steem is essentially trying to change that dynamic by rewarding users who use its platform with cash in the form of cryptocurrency. Every post and every like translates to a fraction of digital currency that can be converted and cashed out for dollars.

The Wired story notes:

“As with any other cryptocurrency, the virtual bubble that surrounds this idea could pop at any moment, and all of that time and effort you’ve invested into earning Steem could be worth nothing—which happens to be precisely the same amount you earn when you post on any other social media website.”

Read the full story here.