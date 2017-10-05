Siri Thought 'Despacito' Was the National Anthem of Bulgaria

Siri experienced a brief state of confusion this week over the national anthem of Bulgaria.

When asked, “What is the national anthem of Bulgaria?” Apple’s voice assistant answered, “The national anthem of Bulgaria is Despacito,” according to CNET, referring to the popular song featuring Justin Bieber with Luis Fonis and Daddy Yankee.

The Bulgarian national anthem is actually Мила Родино, or “Mila Rodino,” which means “Dear Motherland.”

The problem was fixed as of Thursday morning, so if you try asking Siri what Bulgaria’s national anthem is, it will give you the right answer.

The problem was first noted after a Reddit user saw the error on Facebook and tried it, according to CNET,

The mistake also caught attention on social media.

Siri’s switch to Google went well then… pic.twitter.com/bbG5hI9hQA — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 4, 2017