Ivanka Trump Is Returning to Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Ivanka Trump is back in action—at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit, that is.

While it won’t be Trump’s first stint as a speaker at the annual event, it will mark her maiden appearance as first daughter and advisor to the U.S. President.

At this year’s Summit, Trump will appear on a panel along with Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson. The three will discuss the future of work—including tomorrow’s jobs, worker disruption, and how companies can build an agile talent base—in a conversation moderated by Nina Easton, chair of Fortune‘s MPW International Summit and co-chair of Fortune‘s Global Forum.

The panel, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, will be preceded by remarks by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (D).

In previous appearances at the Summit, Trump covered a range of topics—including, notably, her father’s presidential campaign.

In 2015, shortly after now-President Donald Trump announced his candidacy, she told the MPW audience about the early days of the run: “I’m proud of him, but it’s a very difficult thing to do,” Trump explained. “My father has achieved tremendous success and he’s not a politician but he’s changing the dialogue and disrupting the process in a very meaningful way.”

A year later, in a one-on-one discussion less than two weeks before Election Day, she said she believed that, win or lose, her father would accept the election results, and told the audience that he had made a personal apology to her after the revelation of the Access Hollywood tape featuring his crude remarks about women. Trump also provided a window into her father’s impending victory, saying that she’d heard from female supporters who had not yet declared their intention to vote for Donald Trump publicly. “I do think there will be a lot of support that isn’t currently being recorded in the polls that are being conducted,” she said at the time.

The Fortune MPW Summit is a gathering of successful women in business, government, philanthropy, education and the arts. It takes place Monday, Oct. 9 through Wednesday, Oct.11. in Washington, D.C. Among the other big names scheduled to appear: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington. To see all the action as it unfolds, go to Fortune‘s live stream here.