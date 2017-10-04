Snap CEO: We've Sold More Than 150,000 Pairs of Spectacles

Snap’s Spectacles aren’t quite the rage they were at launch, but they’ve proven to be a notable venture for the company.

CEO Evan Spiegel, speaking at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, said the company had sold over 150,000 pairs of the camera-equipped sunglasses. That soars past the company’s goal of 100,000 units.

While that’s not a mind blowing number, it’s not a bad first attempt for a startup that has never made hardware before. And the company, rather than coordinating a large-scale release, opted to make it an event for fans of Snapchat, with pop-up vending machines spontaneously showing up in cities around the country.

Spiegel says the number has encouraged him to try other products as well.

“Our view is that hardware is going to be an important vehicle for delivering our customer experience maybe in a decade,” he said. “But if we believe it’s going to be important in a decade, we don’t want to be starting a decade from now.”

Spiegel stopped short of announcing a version 2.0 of Snap Spectacles, though.