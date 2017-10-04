Google unveiled two versions of the new Pixel 2, the second generation of its home-grown smartphone, on Wednesday. A smaller model, called just Pixel 2, will have a 5-inch screen and start at $649, while the larger Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch screen and start at $849. The two Google googl models are available for pre-order on Wednesday at the Google online store for delivery starting Oct. 17. This begs the question: where can you get the best Pixel 2 deals?

Verizon

As with the original Pixel phone last year, Verizon will be the exclusive wireless carrier selling the Pixel 2 directly, but the devices should work on other carriers, too. In fact, some other carriers’ Pixel 2 deals could be sweeter than Verizon’s.

At Verizon, customers on the carrier’s newest plans, including its two new unlimited plans, can pre-order the Pixel 2 starting on Wednesday, while customers on older plans can’t pre-order until Thursday. Verizon vz buyers also get a free Google Home Mini smart speaker and can get up to $300 off if they trade in another, recent smartphone.

Google’s own Fi wireless service appeared to be offering a richer trade-in deal of up to $410 (with top dollar going for an exchange of last year’s Pixel XL model).

T-Mobile

T-Mobile tmus said it would give up to half off, or $325, to Pixel 2 buyers who switched the phone to its network for a new line, without requiring a trade in. The carrier hired a truck carrying a sign outside Google’s event in San Francisco on Wednesday that said “Unleash the power of the Pixel. No Verizon required.”

AT&T

AT&T didn’t say much about Google’s latest Pixel 2 phones, let alone Pixel deals. “Customers can bring any GSM-compatible device to our network,” an AT&T t spokesman said.

Sprint

Sprint said customers who buy a Pixel 2 elsewhere would be eligible for the carrier’s Pixel deal for anyone who brings their own phone. Sprint s offers a $200 gift card to customers who add a line and bring their own device.