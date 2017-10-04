Someone Dressed Up as the Monopoly Man Was at the Senate Equifax Hearings

Even Rich Uncle Pennybags wants to know what happened.

By Chris Morris
Oct 4th, 2017 12:00 pm ET

Turns out everyone wants to know what caused the data breach at Equifax efx , even the Monopoly Man.

One of the people attending the ongoing Senate Banking Committee hearing today (in which Equifax CEO Richard Smith is testifying) decided to dress up for the occasion. He’s there as Rich Uncle Pennybags, the mustachioed, top-hatted, monocle-wearing character that appears on so many Chance and Community Chest cards in the game.

Who is the hearing attendee? No one knows yet. But he’s a master of photobombs, often appearing over Smith’s shoulder in television coverage of the testimony. To Smith’s credit, he hasn’t acknowledged the person (apparently a protestor) at all.

Smith will appear before three committees on Capitol Hill this week, discussing the more than 145 million customers affected by the company’s massive data breach, which Equifax announced in September.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More

Stories from

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers and much more.
SUBSCRIBE