‘We Have No Idea What the Scaramucci Post Is and Neither Do You’: The Mooch Launches His New Venture

The Mooch is back.

Despite only holding down his role as White House Communications Director for ten days this summer, Anthony Scaramucci has ensured that no one will quickly forget his name. Last month, he announced that he would be launching his own internet news site , originally called the Scaramucci Post. And on Monday, the Mooch launched his new media venture at an event in New York.

Read: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: Now Is Not the Time to Talk About Gun Control

But it seems he doesn’t quite know what the Scaramucci Post is—Scaramucci told those in attendance at Monday’s event that “we have no idea what the Scaramucci Post is and neither do you. But, we launched it today and we launched with great fanfare and so we’ll have to see how the whole thing unfolds.”

Adding another level of intrigue, The Hill reports that Scaramucci said he does not plan to launch a website anytime soon, but would eventually hire reporters. He artfully told reporters that “actions always speak louder than words, so watch it unfold.”

The as yet non-existent Scaramucci Post will be a “millennial-first media company.” Harking back to Trump, Scaramucci said that he would follow in the footsteps of the president, who went “directly to the American people.” He said ScaPo will be “plain vanilla news that is unfiltered, cold brew news, if you want to say,” reports The Hill . It will be “ true centrist, informative content ,” serving as a “ center lane in a two-lane highway ,” focusing on “ decluttering the political rhetoric .”

Read: Negotiating With North Korea Is a Waste of Time, Trump Says

Although dazzling with his use of buzzwords, Scaramucci also told reporters that his venture was “just experimenting,” Bloomberg reports.

“Real entrepreneurs are capital artists. They never know what the canvas is going to look like,” he continued.

The venture will reportedly be backed by Job One , with Knockout Times, a media platform for female athletes, serving as its first advertiser.