Sony took the wraps off a new version of the company's PlayStation VR headset on Monday. But not much has changed.

The PlayStation VR looks similar to previous models, with what resembles bulky goggles for your eyes and a headband that wraps around your head. However, unlike the first model released last year, the new one integrates stereo headphone cables into the headset itself, reducing wires sticking out from the device. It also includes new components that should allow it to display games in more detail.

PlayStation VR, the first version of which was released last year, is a headset that connects to the PlayStation 4 game console that lets users play virtual-reality games. The device immerses users in the game's virtual world rather than the traditional two-dimensional effect of playing on a television or computer screen.

The headset one of several competitors in the market, including the HTC Vive and Facebook-owned Oculus Rift. Technology companies say virtual reality presents major business opportunities, and they have been working over the last several years to increase consumer adoption.

However, many critics have said that virtual reality headsets including the PlayStation VR don't quite offer an immersive experience, which they say has depressed consumer demand. Earlier this year, Sony reduced the price of its headset by $50 to $400.

In a blog post announcing the new PlayStation VR model, Sony said that the headset would similarly cost $400. It plans to announce availability "at a later date."