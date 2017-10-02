International
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Las Vegas ShootingHow To Make Sure Your Loved Ones in Las Vegas are Okay
Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
Las Vagas ShootingDespite Reports, Las Vegas Shooting Wasn’t the Deadliest in U.S. History
Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Term SheetSocial Capital Hires a Partner to Lead Its New Growth Unit
Cybersecurity

Russia Is North Korea’s New Internet Provider

Hallie Detrick
9:52 AM ET

North Korea has a new internet connection.

The Johns Hopkins North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, and other cybersecurity experts confirmed that as of Sunday night, the Russian telecommunications company TransTeleCom began providing a second internet connection to the country, supplementing one provided by China.

Related

Key Speakers At The Oracle OpenWorld 2014 Conference
The LedgerExclusive: Oracle’s Plans for Blockchain
The Ledger
Exclusive: Oracle’s Plans for Blockchain

The new connection comes at a time when the United States’ relations with both Russia and North Korea are under strain . U.S. officials have also pressured a reluctant China to join the effort to isolate North Korea in response to the country’s recent nuclear tests and threats.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration had carried out cyber attacks intended to reduce internet access to North Korea. The new Russian link will make the North Korean system more resilient in the face of attacks like the ones reported.

While internet access is not widespread in North Korea, it is important to the functioning of government and universities. The country has also been linked to a string of high-profile hacking attacks, the victims of which have included a bank, a cybersecurity firm, and Sony, which in 2014 pulled a film in response to an attack.

One cybersecurity expert speculated that the internet connection could help Russia win favor from the North Korean government and could allow for the interpretation of U.S. intervention in North Korea as an aggression against Russia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE