Finance
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
UberUber’s Board of Directors Just Added Two Allies of Former CEO Travis Kalanick
speaks onstage during the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
The LedgerThe Feds Just Collected $48 Million from Seized Bitcoins
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
cataloniaHostage to Catalonia? No Way, Says the EU
APTOPIX Spain Catalonia
Stocks

The Owner of Mandalay Bay Lost Almost a Billion Dollars in Value After the Las Vegas Shooting

Lucinda Shen
1:23 PM ET

After police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the casino giant behind the hotel shed about $909 million from its market capitalization on Monday.

Shares of MGM fell nearly 5% in trading Monday, with the casino company's market capitalization dropping to $17.8 billion after police said Paddock had opened fired at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It led the sell-off of casino management companies with a heavy presences on the Las Vegas Strip, with shares of Wynn Resorts, Red Rock Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Boyd Gaming all falling following the news. In total, the five casino and hotel companies shed a total of $1.8 billion from their market capitalization by midday Monday as the Las Vegas shooting fanned worries about tourists returning to the strip following the tragedy.

Meanwhile, gun stocks rose.

While the overall stock market as measured by the S&P 500 rose about 0.15% in trading Monday morning, shares of Wynn shed nearly 2%, Red Rock fell nearly 2%, Caesars Entertainment fell about 0.4% while Boyd Gaming Corp shed 0.7%.

"Our thoughts & prayers are the victims of last night's tragic events. We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders," MGM Resorts said in a statement Monday.

For MGM, Las Vegas resorts accounted for roughly 57% of its total operating income in 2016, or about $1.2 billion.

Still, MGM's losses were relatively contained. After all, its stock hasn't jumped 19% over the past year solely due to its performance Las Vegas. While Las Vegas has acted as a bulwark for MGM's revenues, MGM has been diversifying since it's near-bankruptcy experience following the financial crisis. Now, investors are largely looking toward the casino management firm's expansion on the U.S. east coast and Asia for future growth.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE