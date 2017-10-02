Leadership
Politics

The U.S. Is Expelling Nearly Two-Thirds of Cuba’s Embassy Staff, Report Says

Reuters
Oct 02, 2017

The Trump administration will order nearly two-thirds of Cuba's diplomatic personnel to leave the United States after months of mysterious "attacks" that have damaged the health of U.S. embassy staff in Havana, according to a congressional source and a person familiar with the plan.

The U.S. State Department is expected to announce the expulsions as soon as Tuesday, the sources said on Monday.

It follows an announcement on Friday that the United States was cutting its diplomatic presence in Cuba by more than half as it warned U.S. citizens not to visit because of unexplained incidents that have caused hearing loss, dizziness and fatigue among U.S. embassy personnel.

The latest plan was first reported by the Miami Herald, which cited a source as saying the expulsion of Cuban personnel was "reciprocity" for the U.S. drawdown from Havana.

