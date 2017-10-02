This Couple Scammed Amazon Out of $1.2 Million. Now They Have to Pay It Back

A couple from Muncie, Ind. swindled Amazon out of more than $1.2 million in electronics .

Erin Finan, 38, and Leah Finan, 37, used a classic scam—buying items and then reporting them missing or damaged. That's how they scored the GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes, Samsung smartwatches, and Microsoft Surface tablets that they sold to accomplice Danijel Glumac, 28, who then sold the merchandise to an unnamed “New York entity,” according to authorities.

For Amazon, it’s often cheaper to replace items when these claims are filed than to investigate. But after using hundreds of fake online identities to grift the online retail giant, the husband and wife team face up to 20 years behind bars for fraud and money laundering.

Per their plea agreement, the couple waived their right to appeal the decision if they’re sentenced to fewer than seven years and three months in prison, and they must repay Amazon $1,218,504.

The Finans only made $725,000 off the scheme, according to authorities. Judge Tanya Watt Pratt set the sentencing for Nov. 9 .