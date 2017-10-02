Briefing
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Most Powerful WomenSarah Huckabee Sanders: Now Is Not the Time to Talk About Gun Control
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
Las Vegas ShootingLas Vegas Shooting: Trump, Obama, Scalise, Giffords, and Other Leaders React
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BitcoinHere’s Another Sign Goldman Sachs Is Taking Bitcoin Seriously
Amazon

This Couple Scammed Amazon Out of $1.2 Million. Now They Have to Pay It Back

Grace Donnelly
4:35 PM ET

A couple from Muncie, Ind. swindled Amazon out of more than $1.2 million in electronics.

Related

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Las Vegas ShootingLas Vegas Shooting: Trump, Obama, Scalise, Giffords, and Other Leaders React
Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas Shooting: Trump, Obama, Scalise, Giffords, and Other Leaders React

Erin Finan, 38, and Leah Finan, 37, used a classic scam—buying items and then reporting them missing or damaged. That's how they scored the GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes, Samsung smartwatches, and Microsoft Surface tablets that they sold to accomplice Danijel Glumac, 28, who then sold the merchandise to an unnamed “New York entity,” according to authorities.

For Amazon, it’s often cheaper to replace items when these claims are filed than to investigate. But after using hundreds of fake online identities to grift the online retail giant, the husband and wife team face up to 20 years behind bars for fraud and money laundering.

Per their plea agreement, the couple waived their right to appeal the decision if they’re sentenced to fewer than seven years and three months in prison, and they must repay Amazon $1,218,504.

The Finans only made $725,000 off the scheme, according to authorities. Judge Tanya Watt Pratt set the sentencing for Nov. 9.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE