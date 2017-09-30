U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Beijing today, where he met with Chinese president Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People to discuss North Korea and the agenda for President Trump's first visit to China in early November. The meeting appears to have been cordial. Afterwards, Xi hailed Trump as a personal friend and said he expected Trump’s China visit to be “wonderful.”

In comments to reporters after the meeting, Xi said he and Trump have "maintained a good working relationship and personal friendship,” and extolled Trump's pending visit to China as "an important opportunity for the further development of China-U.S. relations." Trump's China visit, Xi predicted, "will be a special, wonderful and successful one.”

The world can only hope that Xi is right. On September 3, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. So far this year, Pyongyang has launched more than a dozen missiles making clear that it seeks the capability to hit the continental U.S. with an atomic weapon.

Trump has asserted that China, overwhelmingly North Korea's largest trade partner, holds the key to pressuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to abandon his nuclear ambitions. Until recently, Beijing has resisted US calls for economic sanctions against North Korea. But over the past few weeks, the Chinese government has shown an increasing willingness to join the US and the rest of the United Nations in tightening the screws on Kim. This week, Beijing ordered North Korean companies operating within Chinese borders as well as joint ventures between Chinese and North Korean companies outside China to close within 120 days.

But Tillerson revealed during his trip to Beijing that the US isn't totally reliant on China to cope with North Korea. In comments to reporters, he acknowledged for the first time that the US has multiple channels for communicating directly with Pyongyang about ways to avoid a military confrontation. “We are probing, so stay tuned,” Tillerson said. “We ask, ‘Would you like to talk?’ We have lines of communications to Pyongyang — we’re not in a dark situation, a blackout.... We have a couple, three channels open to Pyongyang.” Tillerson declined to elaborate on the nature of the those channels.

Trump's public exchanges with Kim in recent week have been less than amicable. The US president used his first speech to the United Nations to disparage Kim as “Little Rocket Man” and vow that the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if it were to attack. Kim responded by calling Trump a “dotard” and warning of the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

In China today Tillerson said rhetoric between the US and North Korea had gotten “a little overheated.” Whether Trump and Kim can lower the temperature ahead of China's 19th party congress in October and Trump's Asia visit in November remains to be seen.

Clay Chandler

@claychandler

clay.chandler@timeinc.com