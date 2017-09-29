International
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
SpaceX‘I Can’t Think of Anything More Exciting.’ Elon Musk Wants to Colonize Mars in 2022
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne
TeslaTesla’s Big Battery Races to Keep South Australia’s Lights on
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Electric CarsChina Gives Carmakers an Extra Year to Hit Green Sales Targets
Electric Car Boom In China Fuelled By Subsidies
VIETNAM-POLITICS-CORRUPTION-GOVERNMENT
This photo released by the Vietnam News Agency shows Ha Van Tham and co-accused Nguyen Xuan Son on the final day of their trial in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sept. 29, 2017.  Vietnam News Agency—AFP/Getty Images
Vietnam

A Former Vietnam Energy Boss Has Been Sentenced to Death in a Mass Corruption Trial

Reuters
2:42 AM ET

A Vietnam court sentenced to death a former chairman of state-run PetroVietnam on Friday after finding him guilty in the mass trial of 51 officials and bankers accused of graft and mismanagement that led to losses of $69 million.

The ex-PetroVietnam chairman Nguyen Xuan Son was the second of the accused to be sentenced as the People's Court of Hanoi began delivering its verdict in the long running trial.

Related

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
TeslaTesla’s Big Battery Races to Keep South Australia’s Lights on
Tesla
Tesla’s Big Battery Races to Keep South Australia’s Lights on

The death penalty had been recommended by the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam.

Vietnam has introduced the use of lethal drugs for executions in recent years, having previously used firing squads.

The court had earlier in the day sentenced tycoon Ha Van Tham, founder of Ocean Group's banking unit, Ocean Bank, to life imprisonment, having found him guilty of charges ranging from embezzlement to abuse of power.

Dozens of other banking and energy officials were also sentenced to jail terms.

The mass trial was a result of the tougher stance on corruption taken by the ruling Communist Party since Vietnam's security establishment emerged stronger from a power struggle last year in which ex-Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung lost out.

The party says it wants to tackle corruption but some critics have accused Vietnam's rulers of embarking on a witch-hunt following the launch of investigations implicating increasingly senior figures.

Dung lost out last year in the battle to secure the post of Communist Party General Secretary, Vietnam's most powerful position. The post remained in the hands of Nguyen Phu Trong, whose modest public profile contrasts with the conspicuous wealth that some members of Dung's administration had displayed.

For more on the Asia-Pacific region, watch Fortune's video:

Investigations into PetroVietnam has seen a Politburo member who was a former PetroVietnam chairman, a vice trade minister sacked from their positions and a former deputy central bank governor prosecuted.

The court finished hearing the case against the 51 officials on Monday, and reconvened on Friday to deliver the verdicts and sentences.

Neither Son and Tham were given a chance to respond after the verdict was handed down.

On Monday, Son proclaimed his innocence and pleaded for the court not to give "an unjust verdict".

"I did not believe my eyes when I was prosecuted on charges of embezzlement; stunned and bewildered, I became like a soulless person," Son said.

In the same session, Tham admitted the charge of lending violations at Ocean Bank, but denied graft allegations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE