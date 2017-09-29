Retail
Fast Food

Taco Bell Jumps From Fast Food to Fast Fashion with Forever 21

David Meyer
8:33 AM ET

When you think "Taco Bell," you probably don't think "bodysuits." But hey, it's a weird year, so here goes: the fast-food chain and fashion brand Forever 21 are going to launch a limited-edition collection together.

The Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection will go on sale in the U.S. on October 11, with a preview the night before in downtown Los Angeles's Fashion District—this swift catwalk-to-shelf strategy is known in the trade as "fast fashion." The clothes will be available internationally through Forever 21's website.

The companies are promising a "unique spin on traditional fashion labelling" with clothing including sweatshirts, hoodies, anorak jackets, tops, and the aforementioned bodysuits.

What makes these "Taco Bell" clothing items? The public is being invited to inspire "design details" by submitting photos and videos via social media—the hashtag is #F21xTacoBell—but these will only be displayed alongside the models at the preview, so you sadly won't be able to recommend sauce stains as a motif for the clothes themselves.

Rather, the companies said the clothes are "inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for."

That said, retail consultant Lauren Bitar suggested to USA Today that the designs must to be "ridiculous" in order to catch on, as "the more eye roll-worthy style will no doubt do better than the styles that are more serious."

