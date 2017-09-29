Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Air TravelRyanair Could Be In Big Trouble Over Its Cancelled Flights
BRITAIN-IRELAND-TRANSPORT-AVIATION
CEO DailyYou Have to Be Smart and Creative — CEO Daily, Friday 29th September
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AndroidHere’s How Google’s Parental Controls for Android Work
Still from Android Oreo introductory video.
National Coffee Day

Starbucks Is Doing Something Different for National Coffee Day

Natasha Bach
7:13 AM ET

National Coffee Day is upon us. And while all the major chains seem to be getting in on the action—including Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cinnabon, Peet’s, and Canadian favorite Tim Horton’s—there is one heavy hitter that won’t appear on those “where to get free coffee” lists.

Related

High Angle View Of Cappuccino On Wooden Table
National Coffee DayHere’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day
Here’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Rather than give out free coffees or offer BOGO ("Buy One, Get One Free") deals, Starbucks is taking a different approach to National Coffee Day. The mega-chain will be doing a massive makeover of its stores across the nation this weekend, replacing menu boards with information about the farmers the company sources its coffee from.

The aim is to inform customers about the challenges these farmers face, including coffee leaf rust and climate change, and the company’s commitment to ethical and sustainably sourced coffee.

Read: Here’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Starbucks director of ethical sourcing Kelly Goodejohn said, “We want our customers to know that they can feel good about their Starbucks purchase, which is positively impacting coffee growing communities around the world.”

Ninety-nine percent of Starbucks coffee is ethically sourced, the company says, and Starbucks has committed to planting 100 million trees by 2025. The company is also a founding member of the Sustainable Coffee Challenge, which is a coalition of industry and conservation leaders who are working to make coffee a sustainable agricultural product.

But Starbucks hasn’t entirely eschewed the festive spirit. The company is launching a special roast in tandem with National Coffee Day—Single-Origin Guatemala Huehuetenango. The coffee is grown in a mountainous region that had been impacted by coffee leaf rust, but since 2015, Starbucks has been planting one tree for every bag of coffee sold, and this new roast is made from those replenished crops.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE