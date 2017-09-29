On National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces … a Beer?

National Coffee Day, for some people, is about where to find free (or cheap) cups of Joe . For Dunkin' Donuts, it's a fine time to roll out its first beer collaboration.

The doughnut chain, which is known equally well for its coffee offerings, has partnered with Catawba Brewing Company to create Dunkin' Punkin' Brown Ale, a cold-brew, pumpkin flavored beer that uses Dunkin's flavoring ingredents.

This is the first time Dunkin' Donuts has collaborated with a brewery. And if you want a taste, you'll have to act fast—and very possibly, hop on a plane.

Sadly, Dunkin' Punkin' won't be sold in Dunkin' Donuts stores. Catawba is serving it exclusively in its four North Carolina tasting rooms on National Coffee Day. One dollar from every pint sold will go to a local food bank.

Act fast, too, because the brewery only made 60 kegs of the beer and it is, at the moment, a one-time offering. (That said, it's certainly possible the two could team up again if Dunkin' Punkin' proves to be a hit.)

“Craft coffee is at the core of our business so we like to brew up something for National Coffee Day that really delights our customers," said Meaghan Duff, field marketing manager of Dunkin’ Donuts in North and South Carolina in a statement. "That’s when we hatched an out-of-the-cup idea – combine craft coffee and craft beer."