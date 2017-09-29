Luxury
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, September 29
Most Powerful WomenHow Ruth Bader Ginsburg Called Out a Man’s Unconscious Bias Against Her
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldApple Says It Received Many More Data Requests From the U.S. Government This Year
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
Dunkin' Donuts beer
Dunkin' Donuts beer Rick Speed
National Coffee Day

On National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces … a Beer?

Chris Morris
9:21 AM ET

National Coffee Day, for some people, is about where to find free (or cheap) cups of Joe. For Dunkin' Donuts, it's a fine time to roll out its first beer collaboration.

The doughnut chain, which is known equally well for its coffee offerings, has partnered with Catawba Brewing Company to create Dunkin' Punkin' Brown Ale, a cold-brew, pumpkin flavored beer that uses Dunkin's flavoring ingredents.

Related

The Art Of Craft Coffee Curations At Palladium
National Coffee DayStarbucks Is Doing Something Different for National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day
Starbucks Is Doing Something Different for National Coffee Day

This is the first time Dunkin' Donuts has collaborated with a brewery. And if you want a taste, you'll have to act fast—and very possibly, hop on a plane.

Sadly, Dunkin' Punkin' won't be sold in Dunkin' Donuts stores. Catawba is serving it exclusively in its four North Carolina tasting rooms on National Coffee Day. One dollar from every pint sold will go to a local food bank.

Act fast, too, because the brewery only made 60 kegs of the beer and it is, at the moment, a one-time offering. (That said, it's certainly possible the two could team up again if Dunkin' Punkin' proves to be a hit.)

“Craft coffee is at the core of our business so we like to brew up something for National Coffee Day that really delights our customers," said Meaghan Duff, field marketing manager of Dunkin’ Donuts in North and South Carolina in a statement. "That’s when we hatched an out-of-the-cup idea – combine craft coffee and craft beer."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE