Virtual Reality

Mastercard Users Can Now Browse and Buy High-End Home Décor in Virtual Reality

Kate Samuelson
11:39 AM ET

In what sounds like the plot for a new science fiction movie, Mastercard customers are now able to walk through the rooms of an imaginary home where they can browse and purchase high-end items without ever leaving a virtual reality environment.

The financial corporation and crystal company Swarovski have joined forces to create new virtual reality shopping experience, where customers can shop the Atelier Swarovski home décor line through a specially-designed VR app on their mobile phones, using a VR headset.

By moving their heads left to right or up and down in the virtual reality environment, customers are able to learn about the stories behind each piece, read through descriptions, see pricing and, in some cases, watch videos about its craftsmanship, according to a statement by Mastercard.

Customers are then able to purchase individual pieces using Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service, directly through the VR app, without having to add their payment details. Once the customer exits the application or removes their headset, they will automatically be locked out of their Masterpass account to protect against unintended purchases.

"The cutting-edge VR technology allows consumers to fully realize scale and engage more deeply with design details before making a purchase – anywhere," said Nadja Swarovski of Swarovski in a statement.

The new app will be available for download from the iTunes app and Google Play stores from October.

