Toyota electric hybrid car on display
A hybrid Toyota car is seen on 20 Aug., 2017.  Jaap Arriens—NurPhoto/Getty Images
Electric Vehicles

Toyota and Mazda Are Teaming Up to Make Electric Car Tech

Reuters
1:59 AM ET

Toyota Motor (tm) is establishing a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor (mzday), seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Policymakers in key markets like China are aggressively pushing a shift to electric cars over the next two to three decades, pressuring traditional automakers to crank up their electric vehicle (EV) plans—just as declining battery costs enable more power to be packed into cars.

Toyota said in a statement the new company will develop technology for a range of electric cars, including minivehicles, passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.

Toyota will take a 90% stake in the joint venture, called EV Common Architecture Spirit Co Ltd, while Mazda and Denso (dnzoy), Toyota's biggest supplier, will each take a 5% stake.

The plans build on a partnership announced in August when Japan's biggest automaker agreed to take a 5% stake in Mazda and two said they would jointly develop affordable electric vehicle technologies.

For more on Toyota and Mazda, watch Fortune's video:

After years of focusing on bringing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to the market, Toyota last year set up a division to develop electric cars which is led by President Akio Toyoda, and said it plans to introduce EVs in China in the coming years.

Neither Toyota nor Mazda market fully electric passenger cars at the moment. Toyota has cited affordability and the limited range of battery-operated cars as obstacles to the mass popularization so far.

Mazda has an R&D budget a fraction of Toyota's, which has made it difficult to develop electric cars on its own. Even so, it has said it plans to launch EVs in 2020.

Shares in Mazda were up 3% after the announcement, while those in Denso were up 1.5%. Toyota shares were flat.

