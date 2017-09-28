Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Big FoodKellogg CEO John Bryant Out as the Big Food Mass CEO Exodus Continues
US-POLITICS-MEDIA-FOOD
Change the WorldU.S. and Russia Agree to Collaborate on Space Station ‘Gateway’ Near the Moon
Morning Commuters Observe Solar Eclipse
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EQUIFAXEquifax’s Latest Offer: Is It Enough?
Equifax CEO Richard F. Smith speaks with Bloomberg News repo
40 Under 40

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Is Valued at $1 Billion With Its IPO

Reuters
10:25 AM ET

Finnish mobile games studio Rovio Entertainment priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the initial range on Thursday, giving it a market value of 896 million euros ($1.06 billion) before its market debut on Friday.

Rovio, whose games have been downloaded 3.7 billion times, announced its long-awaited IPO this month, saying it aimed to boost growth and take part in gaming industry consolidation.

The price was set at 11.50 euros per share, compared with the initial range of 10.25-11.50 euros, the company said in a statement.

Rovio raised 30 million euros in the offering, with approximately 458 million euros going to its major owners, including Trema International and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Atomico.

"In the IPO, Rovio received gross proceeds ... that will be used to support Rovio's growth strategy. We also believe that the listing will strengthen Rovio's brand recognition and brand awareness ... and thus enhances Rovio's competitiveness," Chairman Mika Ihamuotila said in a statement.

Rovio grew rapidly after the original Angry Birds game was launched in 2009, but was slow to respond to a shift to freely available mobile games that make revenue from in-game purchases.

The company booked an operating loss and cut a third of its staff in 2015. However, sales are now recovering on the back of the 2016 release of 3D movie Angry Birds, as well as new games.

In the first half of this year, Rovio's sales almost doubled from a year earlier to 153 million euros, while core profit increased to 42 million euros from 11 million a year earlier.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE