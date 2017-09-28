The New Ford F-450 Is the Pickup Truck for the 1%

Ford Motor has added a new truck to its 2018 lineup that is pushing the boundaries on luxury and price. The F-450 Limited 4x4 is heftier and more luxurious than its previous top-of-line trucks the King Ranch and Platinum editions. And its price tag is equally beefy, hitting the $100,000 mark for a fully loaded version, including taxes and shipping.

The new Ford truck starts at $87,100, which includes a $1,295 destination fee. For the base model of the F-450, customers will get a pickup capable of towing more than 30,000 pounds. Ford makes a special point to note that this is the weight of a stealthy Air Force F-35 fighter plane. The truck is powered by a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-8 and has a six-speed automatic transmission.

For those customers who check every option box, however, the F-450 Limited can cost as much as $94,455. Add taxes and other fees, and you've got yourself a $100,000 pickup. The well-heeled customers (hey, even cowboy boots can be pricey) who opt for the most expensive version probably won’t be taking it mud whomping. But they might need it to tow their new speedboat, tour their ranch, or take it tailgating.

The new Ford F-450 truck comes with two-tone leather seats, premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, armrests, and instrument panel as well as a suede headliner and dark ash wood trim. A twin-bar grille has chrome accents. Other special Limited design details include quad-beam LED lights and a dedicated serial number laser-etched on the center console armrest.

READ: Mark Zuckerberg Helped Build a Ford F-150 Truck

There's advanced driver assistance features in the truck too, much of it standard, including adaptive cruise control and steering, lane-keeping alert, and forward collision warning with brake support.

Ford isn't just making a wild bet on luxury pickup trucks. More than 50% of retail sales of Ford's "Super Duty" lineup in 2017 were high-end models such as the Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum series.

The Super Duty Limited series, which is available across the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models, will arrive at dealership this winter.

The Ford F-Series has been a dependable profit maker for Ford ( f ) , particularly in the U.S. where it has been the best-selling vehicle for more than three decades. The automaker recently began exporting one F series model into China . Now the company is exploring just how large the appetite is for big, luxurious trucks.