Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MarijuanaThis Marijuana-Based Gel Could Help Kids With a Rare Autism Spectrum Disorder
Plunging Pot Prices Have Legal Growers Scrambling To Lower Costs
Most Powerful WomenHow Hugh Hefner Used a Sexist Magazine to Champion Women’s Reproductive Rights
60 Playmate Bunnies Celebrate Playboy's 60th Anniversary
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
saudi arabia allows women to driveWomen Can Drive Now in Saudi Arabia. Here’s What They Still Can’t Do.
SAUDI-WOMEN-RIGHTS-DRIVE
Uber

British Prime Minister May Says Uber’s London Ban ‘Disproportionate’

Reuters
5:51 PM ET

The London transport regulator's decision to strip Uber of its license to operate in the capital was "disproportionate" and has put thousands of jobs at risk, British Prime Minister Theresa May has told the BBC.

Regulator Transport for London last Friday deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and decided not to renew its license to operate when it expires on Sept. 30, citing the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offenses and background checks on drivers.

"Yes there are safety concerns and issues for Uber to address, but what I want to see is a level playing field between the private firms and our wonderful London taxis, our black cabs, our great national institution," May said in her interview with the BBC.

"I want to see a level playing field. I think a blanket ban is disproportionate," she said.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who is less than a month into his new job, has apologized to Londoners for the taxi app's mistakes and said Uber will appeal against the decision.

The Silicon valley firm will be allowed to operate in London until the license appeal process is exhausted, which could take several months.

"At a stroke of a pen, what the mayor has done is risked 40,000 jobs and of course... damaged the lives of those 3.5 million Uber users," May said in the interview, given before the start of her Conservative Party's annual conference on Sunday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a politician from the national opposition Labour Party who has criticized the firm in the past, said on Monday he had asked Transport for London to be available to meet CEO Khosrowshahi.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The ride-hailing service has faced regulatory and legal setbacks around the world amid opposition from traditional taxi services and concern among some regulators. It has been forced to quit several countries, such as Denmark and Hungary.

Uber is separately defending its business model in Britain and told a tribunal on Wednesday its drivers were self-employed, not workers entitled to a range of benefits.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE