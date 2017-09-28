Careers
Beer

Love Beer? This Brewery Wants to Pay You to Drink It

Chris Morris
8:46 AM ET

Did you know Thursday is National Drink Beer Day? We have a perfect way to celebrate: apply for a job.

But not just any job—London's Meantime Brewing Co. is looking for a part-time beer taster, the dream job of hopheads everywhere.

It's not a position that will consume a lot of your time, either. The listing says the job requires just three hours per week, each Friday morning. (Yes... you get to day drink and get paid for it!)

The salary is "competitive" and comes with obvious benefits, such as the brewery's London Lager, London Pale Ale and Yakima Red (along with upcoming new beers).

You'll need to be passionate about beer (duh) and be versed "in the terminology and vocabulary of beer." You'll need to be succinct, too, as the posting asks applicants to explain why they want the job in 30 words or less. (Be sure to use the hashtag #pickmemeantime.)

"Beer tasters are key in helping Meantime perfect and launch new products around the world," the brewer says. "A successful candidate will join the panel brewers as they taste, discuss and pass opinion on a range of different beers."

