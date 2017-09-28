Autos
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
julia louis-dreyfus‘Veep’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Immediately Advocates for Universal Health Care
‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with Emmy award
US GDPHurricanes Harvey and Irma Are Expected to Slow U.S. Growth
Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FordThe New Ford F-450 Is the Pickup Truck for the 1%
2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited
Project_Neptune_1-jpg
Aston Martin
submarine

Aston Martin’s New Submarine Is James Bond-Worthy

Emily Price
2:47 PM ET

When you think of a submarine, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a cylinder with a tube at the top. Nothing too fancy. Aston Martin is attempting to change that, with a new sub that even James Bond would be jealous of (he is an Aston Martin fan, after all).

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said in a statement announcing the sub “We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

The submarine is being made by Aston Martin through a partnership with Triton Submarines. Right now, the project is just a concept, but down the line, the duo could work to manufacture the three-person sub.

"Project Neptune is a flagship project for Aston Martin Consulting," says Aston Martin Consulting Managing Director, Bradley Yorke-Biggs. "It is a clear and engaging demonstration of how Aston Martin’s expertise in sports car design and craftsmanship can be extended into new aspects of the luxury world.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE