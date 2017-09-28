Aston Martin’s New Submarine Is James Bond-Worthy

When you think of a submarine, the first thing that probably comes to mind is a cylinder with a tube at the top. Nothing too fancy. Aston Martin is attempting to change that, with a new sub that even James Bond would be jealous of ( he is an Aston Martin fan , after all).

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said in a statement announcing the sub “We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

The submarine is being made by Aston Martin through a partnership with Triton Submarines. Right now, the project is just a concept, but down the line, the duo could work to manufacture the three-person sub.

"Project Neptune is a flagship project for Aston Martin Consulting," says Aston Martin Consulting Managing Director, Bradley Yorke-Biggs. "It is a clear and engaging demonstration of how Aston Martin’s expertise in sports car design and craftsmanship can be extended into new aspects of the luxury world.”