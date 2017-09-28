A system failure with an airline check-in system on Thursday led to delays in airports around the world and booking problems for passengers.

Airports in Frankfurt, Paris, and Zurich reported of problems with their computer systems, which were quickly resolved. London's Gatwick Airport blamed Altea, a passenger management system that underpins booking systems and is made by Spanish software company Amadeus, for the problems. It says the issue has since been resolved and there are no further delays, BBC reports .

"Amadeus—a check in system for passengers—went down and now has come back up. Check in was resumed quite quickly," Qantas spokesman Stephen Moynihan told CNN .

A number of other airlines struggled with intermittent issues. Southwest Airlines said it has been experiencing computer problems at a number of U.S. airports, CNN reports . Southwest says the problems have been resolved and it does not expect any delays. Passengers also reported of waits that lasted nearly two hours.

@CDG @airfrance now at #CustomerService the booking system is down waiting now for more than 100 minutes - Cornelia Altrichter (@c_altrichter) September 28, 2017

Amadeus said in a statement seen by CNN that services were being restored after identifying "network issues."