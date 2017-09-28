Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
PoliticsAnthony Scaramucci Is Launching His Own Internet News Site
Anthony Scaramucci at Tommy Lasorda's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Getty Center on September 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
hugh hefnerHugh Hefner: See the Playboy Founder’s Life in Photos
Hefner Flies In
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Change the WorldHere’s When You Can Expect the New Microsoft Surface Pro LTE Laptop to Ship
SoftBank Corp. Unveils New Smartphones
aviation

Travelers Delayed Around the World Due to Airline Software Failure

Tara John
8:21 AM ET

A system failure with an airline check-in system on Thursday led to delays in airports around the world and booking problems for passengers.

Airports in Frankfurt, Paris, and Zurich reported of problems with their computer systems, which were quickly resolved. London's Gatwick Airport blamed Altea, a passenger management system that underpins booking systems and is made by Spanish software company Amadeus, for the problems. It says the issue has since been resolved and there are no further delays, BBC reports.

"Amadeus—a check in system for passengers—went down and now has come back up. Check in was resumed quite quickly," Qantas spokesman Stephen Moynihan told CNN.

A number of other airlines struggled with intermittent issues. Southwest Airlines said it has been experiencing computer problems at a number of U.S. airports, CNN reports. Southwest says the problems have been resolved and it does not expect any delays. Passengers also reported of waits that lasted nearly two hours.

Amadeus said in a statement seen by CNN that services were being restored after identifying "network issues."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE