Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
tax reformCorporate America Desperately Craves Tax Reform. Here’s Why CEOs Are Worried It Won’t Be Everything They Want.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, joined by National Economic Director Gary Cohn unveils the Trump Administration’s tax plan on Wednesday.
Most Powerful WomenTrump’s Tax Reform Plan Was Created Almost Exclusively By White Men
Republican Tax Reform Plan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TwitterWhite House Admits Trump Blocks Twitter Critics in Free Speech Lawsuit
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
Samuel Adams Beer Glass
(Photo by John Bohn/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe Boston Globe via Getty Images
sam adams

Sam Adams Is Conducting an In-Flight Beer Tasting on This JetBlue Flight

Emily Price
3:46 PM ET

When you’re headed to the Great American Beer Festival, it stands to reason that you might crack open a beer or two on your flight to Denver. But how about an entire beer tasting?

San Adams is holding a beer tasting next week at 30,000 feet aboard JetBlue Flight 97. The flight will depart New York’s JFK airport around 8pm on October 5th, and onboard passengers will have the opportunity to sample their way through Sam Adam’s lineup of beers along with the company’s founder and president, Jim Koch.

It’s an in-flight, flight of beer (ha!), which Conde Nast Traveler reports is the first of its kind.

Beers served in-flight will include Sam Adam’s well-known Oktoberfest beer, as well as two unnamed additional beers, which a representative described as “an extreme beer coveted by beer geeks and a new experimental brew.” We’re putting our money that the mysterious duo will be the company’s 29% Utopias, and Harvest Hefe, a fall wheat ale the brewery introduced this year.

Passengers will also all receive a gift bag full of Sam Adams swag.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE