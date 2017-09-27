When you’re headed to the Great American Beer Festival , it stands to reason that you might crack open a beer or two on your flight to Denver. But how about an entire beer tasting?

San Adams is holding a beer tasting next week at 30,000 feet aboard JetBlue Flight 97. The flight will depart New York’s JFK airport around 8pm on October 5th, and onboard passengers will have the opportunity to sample their way through Sam Adam’s lineup of beers along with the company’s founder and president, Jim Koch.

It’s an in-flight, flight of beer (ha!), which Conde Nast Traveler reports is the first of its kind.

Beers served in-flight will include Sam Adam’s well-known Oktoberfest beer, as well as two unnamed additional beers, which a representative described as “an extreme beer coveted by beer geeks and a new experimental brew.” We’re putting our money that the mysterious duo will be the company’s 29% Utopias , and Harvest Hefe , a fall wheat ale the brewery introduced this year.

Passengers will also all receive a gift bag full of Sam Adams swag.