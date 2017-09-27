Tech
Mozilla

Mozilla Takes Aim At Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari With Firefox Quantum Browser

Jonathan Vanian
4:42 PM ET

Browser maker Mozilla hopes to regain some momentum with the release of a souped-up version of its flagship Firefox browser.

Mozilla released a test version of its upcoming Firefox Quantum web browser this week in preparation for its upcoming official debut in November. The testversion is intended for developers to use so they can let Mozilla know if there are any bugs or security holes prior to its public release.

Although Firefox was one of the fastest growing Internet browsers during the late 2000’s, its U.S. market share has waned over the years as Google’s (goog) Chrome and Apple’s (aapl) Safari browsers gained users.

The Chrome browser is currently the leading U.S. browser with 44.5% market share, according to research from the U.S. government’s Digital Government Division, as reported by tech news site ZDNet earlier this year. Apple’s Safari browser is second with 25.4% followed by Microsoft’s (msft) Internet Explorer browser at 15.5%.

Trailing those three browsers is Firefox with 7.4% of the market, according to the report.

Mozilla is pitching its upcoming Firefox Quantum browser as its fastest yet, surpassing that of Chrome while using less computer resources. Of course, the browser isn’t yet available to consumers, so there’s no third-party data to substantiate Mozilla’s claims.

The new browser will also incorporate the popular news and article reader app Pocket, which Mozilla bought in February for an undisclosed amount. Mozilla said that when people open browser tabs, they will see a list of recommended web pages by other Pocket users that are currently trending.

Current users of Firefox will automatically upgrade to the Quantum browser when it officially debuts on Nov. 18, Mozilla said. However, people can sign up for the current test, or beta, version and use the browser on their personal computers or Android or iOS-based mobile devices.

