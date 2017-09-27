MPW
The former first lady, pictured here at the ESPYs, delivered the remarks at a marketing conference on Wednesday.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Michelle Obama: Women Who Voted Against Hillary Clinton ‘Voted Against Their Own Voice’

Claire Zillman
1:33 PM ET

Former first lady Michelle Obama unleashed new criticism of the women who didn't support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election: They did harm to themselves, she says.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told the audience of marketing conference Inbound during a session hosted by feminist author Roxane Gay.

At the same time, Obama said she and husband Barack Obama continue to support President Donald Trump in that they want him to do good for the country.

Obama's remarks mirror comments Clinton herself delivered last week. Clinton said women who support the policies of President Trump are "publicly disrespecting themselves" and "opening the door" to being subject to mistreatment at work and in community settings.

In the 2016 election, a majority of all women—54% to 41%—voted for Clinton versus Trump, according to CNN's exit polls, but 52% of white women voted for Trump.

