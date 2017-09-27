President Trump ‘Not Happy’ With Secretary Tom Price’s Private Plane Use

President Donald Trump, with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, on March 24, 2017. Trump on Friday asked Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to withdraw the embattled Republican health care bill, moments before a vote.

President Trump indicated on Wednesday that he may fire his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who has come under scrutiny after a report that he has flown a private plane for government business at taxpayers' expenses on multiple occasions.

"I was looking into it and I will look into it and I will tell you personally, I'm not happy about it," Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House before embarking on a trip to Indiana to discuss tax reform. "I am not happy about it and I let him know it."

When reporters asked if Price would be fired, Trump merely responded, "we'll see."

Politico reported earlier this month that Price had flown on a private charter plane—at the expense of taxpayers—at least 24 times since May, trips estimated to exceed $30,000.

Price, who was former a Georgia Congressman, also came under scrutiny before his confirmation hearings in January after CNN reported he had bought over $1000 of shares in a medical device manufacturing firm just days before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm by delaying a regulation. At the time, Trump's transition team defended Price, saying the broker had bought the shares and he did not know about it.