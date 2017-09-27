People Are Trying to Get Refunds from DirecTV Because of the NFL Anthem Protests

DirecTV is offering some customers refunds amid backlash from NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. But even reaction the refunds has been mixed.

DirectTV will give refunds for its Sunday Ticket package to customers upset by the protests, customer service representatives told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg . That marks a shift for the satellite provider, owned by AT&T . DirecTV's website says that customers need to cancel by the start of the season on Sept. 9 to get a refund.

Some on social media are lauding the decision to offer refunds, and are hoping people take advantage of the offer. Others aren't so happy with the move, calling it a political move in the wake of President Donald Trump's ongoing war with the NFL and its players over the issue. Some on Twitter used the hashtag "#boycottDirectTV," a play off of the "boycottNFL" hashtag used to oppose the anthem

This comes after President Donald Trump criticized protestors who chose to kneel in protest during the national anthem. At last weekend's NFL games, more player kneeled, locked arms in solidarity or did not come out to the field during the anthem. Trump also claimed that this caused the NFL to lose ratings.

Just cancelled my @NFL Sunday Ticket and got a full refund thanks to @DIRECTV. Continue to support the #TakeAKneeNFL @nflcommish and lose $$ - David Copass (@DavidCopass) September 27, 2017

I applaud @DIRECTV for 'getting it' and offering their customers refunds over the un-American NFL disrespect of our nation, anthem & flag! - Doomsday Library (@DoomsdayLibrary) September 27, 2017

By doing this @DIRECTV effectively takes a stand on the side of Trump and against the NFL so: #BoycottDirecTV - Erin Biba (@erinbiba) September 26, 2017

No I will not DM you @DIRECTVService you've taken a political STAND that you're company is obviously ill equipped to handle.#boycottdirectv - Carniesha Kwashie (@cfk82) September 27, 2017