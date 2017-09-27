People Are Trying to Get Refunds from DirecTV Because of the NFL Anthem Protests

DirecTV is offering some customers refunds amid backlash from NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. But even reaction the refunds has been mixed.
DirectTV will give refunds for its Sunday Ticket package to customers upset by the protests, customer service representatives told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. That marks a shift for the satellite provider, owned by AT&T. DirecTV's website says that customers need to cancel by the start of the season on Sept. 9 to get a refund.
Some on social media are lauding the decision to offer refunds, and are hoping people take advantage of the offer. Others aren't so happy with the move, calling it a political move in the wake of President Donald Trump's ongoing war with the NFL and its players over the issue. Some on Twitter used the hashtag "#boycottDirectTV," a play off of the "boycottNFL" hashtag used to oppose the anthem
This comes after President Donald Trump criticized protestors who chose to kneel in protest during the national anthem. At last weekend's NFL games, more player kneeled, locked arms in solidarity or did not come out to the field during the anthem. Trump also claimed that this caused the NFL to lose ratings.