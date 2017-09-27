Child Writes Adorable Letter to Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy Judge

As he oversees the bankruptcy case of Toys ‘R’ Us, judge Keith Phillips in the Eastern District of Virginia is getting a lot of paperwork, but none of the filings are likely to be as memorable as a recent note he received from a 9-year-old.

The letter, which was entered into the bankruptcy docket on Monday, is from a boy named Andrew (his last name was redacted). In it, he argues to the court that the closure of Toys ‘R’ Us would be “bad for kids,” backing up his claim with three pretty solid reasons.

First, Andrew agues, children “like that there is a store just for them.” Additionally, kids “would rather be promised a trip to Toys ‘R’ Us than any other store,” he says.

Andrew’s most detailed point, however, talks about how kids can run the aisles of the brick-and-mortar retailer to find things they like, an experience that gives them the joy of discovery. And because many parents limit access to online devices, children may not be able to surf the Web to find their next obsession.

In closing, Andrew pleads with the judge to prevent the chain from closing its stores since such a development “will make kids very unhappy.”

Good news, Andrew! For now, you won’t have to worry too much about the toy store shutting its doors. The chain plans to keep stores open and says it’s actively preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Its financial troubles are tied more to debt than competition.