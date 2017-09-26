Tech
Uber

Uber Is Calling It Quits in Quebec, Canada

Reuters
9:16 AM ET

Ride-hailing service Uber will stop operating in the Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News reported, citing Radio Canada.

Last week, Uber said in a statement that the "new and challenging" provincial regulations "significantly threaten" the company's ability to continue operating, the report said.

Asked about the news report, Uber spokeswoman Susie Heath said the company would hold a press conference in Montreal at 11.a.m. today to discuss the impact that the new Quebec province regulations have had on the ride-sharing industry.

The news comes as Uber battles against a decision to strip the company of its London license, the latest regulatory attack on Uber as the new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi seeks to rebuild the company's image.

