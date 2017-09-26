Tech
President Trump Meets With House Ways And Means Committee.
Sony

Sony Isn’t Planning a Nintendo Switch Competitor Any Time Soon

Jonathan Vanian
3:59 PM ET

The Nintendo Switch is selling well, but it’s not enough for Sony to sell a competing handheld gaming console that also connects to televisions.

Sony’s head of video gaming Andrew House told Bloomberg News during a gaming conference in Tokyo last week that Sony isn’t planning a competing Switch device. One of the reasons House cites is the fact that more people are playing mobile games on their smartphones as opposed to dedicated mobile gaming consoles, according to the report published Monday.

Although it debuted the PlayStation Vita portable gaming device in 2011, Sony isn’t planning a successor any time soon because of weak sales outside Japan and Asia, House explained.

The Nintendo Switch, which research firm NPD Group estimates outsold Microsoft's (msft) Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4 gaming consoles in August, can function as both a mobile gaming device and a traditional console that works with televisions.

House said Nintendo is taking “a different approach and strategy” with the Switch than Sony.

“We have not seen that as being a huge market opportunity,” House told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, several analysts estimate that sales of the Nintendo Switch continue to increase, and many U.S. and Japanese consumers are unable to buy the console because of a lack of availability.

