Netflix is looking to partner with airlines across the world to help them improve the quality of their in-flight Wi-Fi, which would make it easier for passengers to stream movies and TV shows from Netflix while in the air.

Netflix announced a new initiative on Monday that will see the company working with more airlines in 2018 to provide them with its mobile streaming technology, which is able to reduce the amount of bandwidth it typically takes to stream video on mobile devices. Variety reported that Netflix announced the news at the 2017 APEX Expo in Long Beach, Calif. The company said its more efficient technology could reduce airline carriers' bandwidth costs by up to 75% while allowing passengers to watch a higher-quality stream from services like Netflix.

Netflix is hoping that its airline partners will, in turn, offer Wi-Fi entertainment to passengers either for free, or at a lower cost. Netflix has already partnered with certain airlines in the past, including carriers such as Virgin America and Qantas , to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, allowing passengers with Netflix subscriptions to stream the service's programming on mobile devices and laptops at no additional cost.

Netflix, which is available in more than 190 countries around the world, continues its push to make its service available on as many devices as possible so its members can stream more content on the go. Last year, the company finally introduced a long-awaited feature that allows subscribers to download certain movie and TV titles for offline viewing.