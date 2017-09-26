Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Puerto RicoFDA: Puerto Rico Faces ‘Critical’ Drug Shortages After Hurricane Maria Devastation
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
CTECTE Discoverer: We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Aaron Hernandez Had CTE
NFL: DEC 02 Patriots at Dolphins
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NCAAFBI Arrests 4 NCAA Basketball Coaches and Adidas Exec on Fraud Charges
Georgia v Michigan State
Change the World

This Is How Netflix Wants to Improve In-Flight Wi-Fi on Major Airlines

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
11:30 AM ET

Netflix is looking to partner with airlines across the world to help them improve the quality of their in-flight Wi-Fi, which would make it easier for passengers to stream movies and TV shows from Netflix while in the air.

Netflix announced a new initiative on Monday that will see the company working with more airlines in 2018 to provide them with its mobile streaming technology, which is able to reduce the amount of bandwidth it typically takes to stream video on mobile devices. Variety reported that Netflix announced the news at the 2017 APEX Expo in Long Beach, Calif. The company said its more efficient technology could reduce airline carriers' bandwidth costs by up to 75% while allowing passengers to watch a higher-quality stream from services like Netflix.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Netflix is hoping that its airline partners will, in turn, offer Wi-Fi entertainment to passengers either for free, or at a lower cost. Netflix has already partnered with certain airlines in the past, including carriers such as Virgin America and Qantas, to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi, allowing passengers with Netflix subscriptions to stream the service's programming on mobile devices and laptops at no additional cost.

Netflix, which is available in more than 190 countries around the world, continues its push to make its service available on as many devices as possible so its members can stream more content on the go. Last year, the company finally introduced a long-awaited feature that allows subscribers to download certain movie and TV titles for offline viewing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE